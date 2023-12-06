<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9435; (P) 0.9452; (R1) 0.9465; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside despite some loss of downside momentum. Retest of 0.9407/16 support zone should be seen. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, above 0.9467 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral for consolidation first.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.9407 (2022 low) will resume long term down trend. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018.