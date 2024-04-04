Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9766; (P) 0.9786; (R1) 0.9804; More…

EUR/CHF’s rally resumed by breaking through 0.9818 resistance and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rally from 0.9252 would target 38.2% projection of 0.9304 to 0.9818 from 0.9709 at 0.9905. For now, break of 0.9709 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there would now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9599) holds.