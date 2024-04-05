Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9738; (P) 0.9794; (R1) 0.9825; More…

EUR/CHF retreated notably after edging higher to 0.9847 and intraday bias is turned neutral. On the upside, above 0.9847 will resume the rally from 0.9252 to 38.2% projection of 0.9304 to 0.9818 from 0.9709 at 0.9905. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.9709 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there would now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9599) holds.