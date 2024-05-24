Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9875; (P) 0.9896; (R1) 0.9909; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral again as it retreated after edging higher to 0.9914. On the downside, break of 0.9876 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retreat, back to 0.9728/9835 support zone. On the upside, sustained break of 61.8% projection of 0.9304 to 0.9847 from 0.9563 at 0.9899 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.0106, which is slightly above 1.0095 key structural resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004.