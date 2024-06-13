Thu, Jun 13, 2024 @ 11:40 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9633; (P) 0.9654; (R1) 0.9690; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidations could be seen, but another fall is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9747) holds. Below 0.9613 will target 0.9563 support. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 0.9252 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9928 at 0.9510.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even just as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. However, firm break of 0.9563 will suggest that the rally has completed and retain medium term bearishness.

