Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9564; (P) 0.9582; (R1) 0.9603; More….

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook as consolidation from 0.9476 is extending. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.9476, and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9928 at 0.9510 will bring retest of 0.9252 low next.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 should have completed at 0.9228. Medium term outlook remains bearish with 1.0095 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.9252 will resume the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high).