Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9480; (P) 0.9522; (R1) 0.9549; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall form 0.9928 should target 100% projection of 0.9928 to 0.94767 from 0.9772 at 0.9320. On the upside, above 0.9519 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, with 1.0095 key medium term resistance intact, price actions from 0.9252 (2023 low) are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 0.9928 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress to retest 0.9252 low. But strong support should be seen there to extend the corrective pattern with another rising leg. In any case, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0095 structural resistance holds.