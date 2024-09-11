Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9312; (P) 0.9346; (R1) 0.9366; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9579 extends lower today. Intraday bias remains on the downside for retesting 0.9029 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, above 0.9378 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.