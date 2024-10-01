Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9382; (P) 0.9416; (R1) 0.9452; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, above 0.9506 will resume the rebound from 0.9305 to 0.9579 resistance. However, break of 0.9305 will resume the fall for 0.9579 to retest 0.9209 low.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.