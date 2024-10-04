Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9376; (P) 0.9399; (R1) 0.9431; More….

Range trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.9305 will resume the fall from 0.9579 to retest 0.9209 low. On the upside, above 0.9506 will resume the rebound from 0.9305 to 0.9579 resistance.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.