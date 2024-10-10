Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9396; (P) 0.9411; (R1) 0.9431; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as it’s still bounded in converging range. For now, the favored case is that rise from 0.9209 low is not finished yet. Break of 0.9506 will turn intraday bias to the upside for 0.9579 resistance and above. However, break of 0.9332 will dampen this view and bring deeper decline through 0.9305 support instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.