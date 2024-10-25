Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9346; (P) 0.9362; (R1) 0.9390; More….

EUR/CHF recovered after drawing support from 0.9332 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, firm break of 0.9332 resume the fall from 0.9579 towards 0.9209, and argue that larger down trend might be ready to resume too. On the upside, though, break of 0.9506 will turn intraday bias to the upside for 0.9579 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.9928 is seen as part of the long term down trend. Repeated rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 0.9427) keeps outlook bearish for breaking through 0.9209 low at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 D EMA will confirm medium term bottoming and bring stronger rebound back towards 0.9928 key resistance.