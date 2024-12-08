EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s late breach of 0.9269 support last week argues that rebound from 0.9204 has completed already, after repeated rejection by falling 55 4H EMA. Initial bias is cautiously on the downside this week. Deeper fall would be seen to retest 0.9204 low. Firm break of 0.9204/9 will indicate larger down trend resumption. Nevertheless, break of 0.9321 resistance will turn bias back to the upside to resume the rebound from 0.9204 instead, and that would be an early sign of bullish reversal for the near term.

In the bigger picture, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.9209 low will resume long term down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9772 to 0.9209 from 0.9444 at 0.9096 next.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption to 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.