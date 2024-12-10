Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9262; (P) 0.9282; (R1) 0.9296; More….

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays mildly on the downside. Recovery from 0.9204 could have completed after repeated rejection by falling 55 4H EMA. Deeper fall would be seen to retest 0.9204 low. Firm break of 0.9204/9 will indicate larger down trend resumption. Nevertheless, break of 0.9321 resistance will turn bias back to the upside to resume the rebound from 0.9204 instead, and that would be an early sign of bullish reversal for the near term.

In the bigger picture, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.9209 low will resume long term down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9772 to 0.9209 from 0.9444 at 0.9096 next.