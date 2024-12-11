Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9258; (P) 0.9293; (R1) 0.9329; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral again with current recovery. But another decline is mildly in favor with 0.9321 resistance intact. Below 0.9254 will bring retest of 0.9204 low. Firm break of 0.9204/9 will indicate larger down trend resumption. Nevertheless, break of 0.9321 resistance will turn bias back to the upside to resume the rebound from 0.9204 instead, and that would be an early sign of bullish reversal for the near term.

In the bigger picture, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.9209 low will resume long term down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9772 to 0.9209 from 0.9444 at 0.9096 next.