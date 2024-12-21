EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF reversed after edging higher to 0.9417 last week and the strong break of 0.9343 resistance suggests that corrective rebound from 0.9204 has completed already. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 0.9254 support first. Break there will bring retest of 0.9204 low. On the upside, above 0.9340 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom is probably in place at 0.9204. More consolidations would be seen above there with risk of stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9481 holds and another fall through 0.9204 to resume larger down trend is in favor.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption to 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.