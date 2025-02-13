Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9450; (P) 0.9479; (R1) 0.9516; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.9516 will resume whole rally from 0.9204. Nevertheless, below 09441 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9359 support instead.

In the bigger picture, sustain above 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481 should confirm that whole fall from 0.9928 has completed at 0.9204. Further rally should then be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.9651 and above. However, another rejection by 0.9481 will keep outlook bearish for extending larger down trend through 0.9204.