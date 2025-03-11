Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9505; (P) 0.9531; (R1) 0.9571; More….

EUR/CHF is staying in consolidations below 0.9634 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally will be expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.9485) holds. On the upside, above 0.9634, and sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9651 will pave the way back to 0.9928 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.9482) is a medium term bullish sign. Sustained break trading above long-term falling channel resistance (at around 0.9620) would suggest that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has bottomed at 0.9204. Stronger rally should then be see to 0.9928 key resistance at least.