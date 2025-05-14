Wed, May 14, 2025 @ 07:48 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9345; (P) 0.9377; (R1) 0.9422; More….

Sideway trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, above 0.9445 will resume the rebound from 0.9218, either as a corrective move or the third leg of the pattern from 0.9204. However, break of 0.9274 will suggest that that recovery has completed, and bring retest of 0.9204/18 support zone.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9548) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9204 (2024 low) will confirm resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9660 resistance holds.

