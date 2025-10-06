Mon, Oct 06, 2025 @ 07:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9329; (P) 0.9345; (R1) 0.9355; More

EUR/CHF dips mildly today but stays above 0.9311 support and intraday bias stays neutral. As price actions from 0.9311 are corrective looking, fall from 0.9452 is likely still in progress. On the downside, break of 0.9311 will target 0.9265 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of another recovery.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.