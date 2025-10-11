EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9452 resumed last week and continued to the end despite interim recovery. Initial bias is on the downside this week for 0.9265 support first. Firm break there should confirm that whole corrective rebound from 0.9218 has completed at 0.9452, and deeper fall should be seen to 0.9204/18 support zone. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9330 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. Bearishness is reaffirmed by rejection at 55 W EMA (now at 0.9405). Firm break of 0.9204 will confirm down trend resumption. On the upside, break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bullish reversal, and break of 0.9660 is needed to confirm.

In the long term picture, overall long term down trend is still in progress in EUR/CHF. Outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 55 M EMA (now at 0.9820) holds.