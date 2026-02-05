Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9163; (P) 0.9173; (R1) 0.9189; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for more consolidations above 0.9141. Upside should be limited by 0.9235 to bring another fall. Decisive break of 0.9141 will extend larger down trend to 261.8% projection of 0.9394 to 0.9268 from 0.9347 at 0.9143. However, firm break of 0.9235 resistance will suggest short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.9267).

In the bigger picture, another rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9350) keeps outlook bearish. Downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9178 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of recovery.