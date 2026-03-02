Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9052; (P) 0.9097; (R1) 0.9133; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall continues today and intraday bias remains on the downside. Current down trend should target 61.8% projection of 0.9347 to 0.9092 from 0.9149 at 0.8991 first. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.8894 next. For now, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9149 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.