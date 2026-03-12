Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9007; (P) 0.9028; (R1) 0.9047; More….

Sideway trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9149 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8979 will extend the larger down trend to 100% projection of 0.9347 to 0.9092 from 0.9149 at 0.8894.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.