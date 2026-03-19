Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9055; (P) 0.9080; (R1) 0.9108; More….

EUR/CHF breached 0.9092 support turned resistance but failed to sustain above it. Intraday bias stays neutral first and further decline is still mildly in favor. On the downside, firm break of 0.8979 will resume larger down trend. However, sustained break of 0.9092 will bring stronger rebound to 0.9149 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.