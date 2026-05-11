Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9134; (P) 0.9147; (R1) 0.9161; More….

EUR/USD is still struggling in tight range around 0.9155 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.8979 to 0.9264 at 0.9155). Intraday bias remains neutral a this point. On the upside, break of 0.9177 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9264 resistance. However, sustained trading below 0.9155 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback to 61.8% retracement at 0.9088 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8979. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9241) will add more credence to this case. Further break of 0.9394 resistance will pave the way to 0.9660 resistance next. However rejection by the 55 W EMA will set up another fall through 0.8979 low at a later stage.