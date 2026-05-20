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EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first with current recovery On the downside, below 0.9130 temporary low will extend the corrective fall from 0.9264 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8979 to 0.9264 at 0.9088. On the upside, however, break of 0.9174 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to retest 0.9264 high instead.

In the bigger picture, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8979. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9241) will add more credence to this case. Further break of 0.9394 resistance will pave the way to 0.9660 resistance next. However rejection by the 55 W EMA will set up another fall through 0.8979 low at a later stage.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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