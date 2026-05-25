EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9264 continues today and intraday bias remains on the downside. Rebound from 0.8979 should have completed at 0.9264. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 0.8979 low first. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9167 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9252) suggests that the down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of another rebound.