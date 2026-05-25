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EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9264 continues today and intraday bias remains on the downside. Rebound from 0.8979 should have completed at 0.9264. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 0.8979 low first. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9167 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9252) suggests that the down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of another rebound.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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