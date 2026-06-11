Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral again with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen below 0.9234 temporary top. Further rise is expected as long as 0.9155 support holds. Above 0.9234 will bring retest of 0.9264 resistance first. Firm break there will resume the rise from 0.8979 to 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) should still be in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. However, decisive break of 0.9394 will be an important sign of medium term bullish reversal.