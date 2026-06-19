Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is back on the upside with break of 0.9234 temporary top. Further rise should be seen to retest 0.9264 first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 0.8979 to 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379. Outlook will now remain bullish as long as 0.9179 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) could still be in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. However, decisive break of 0.9394 will be an important sign of medium term bullish reversal.