Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8720; (P) 0.8744; (R1) 0.8777; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first. Further decline is mildly in favor as long as 0.8863 minor resistance holds. Break of 0.8681 will target 0.8276/82 key support zone. nevertheless, firm break of 0.8863 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 is deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The upside from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.