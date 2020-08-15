EUR/GBP stayed in sideway consolidation from 0.9175 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 0.9175 will resume larger rise from 0.8670, towards 0.9499 high). However, break of 0.8930 support will also come with firm break of 55 day EMA. That would argue that rebound from 0.8670 has completed. In this case, intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 0.8864 support for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Decisive break of 0.9799 will target 100% projection of 0.5680 to 0.9799 from 0.6935 at 1.1054.