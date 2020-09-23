Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9153; (P) 0.9187; (R1) 0.9229; More…

EUR/GBP is staying in consolidation from 0.9291 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected with 0.9067 support intact. On the upside, break of 0.9291 will resume whole rally from 0.8670. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside for 100% projection of 0.8670 to 0.9175 from 0.8866 at 0.9371. However, sustained break of 0.9067 will dampen this bullish view and turn bias to the downside for 0.8866 support instead.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re still seeing the fall from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend form 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).