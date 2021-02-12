<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8761; (P) 0.8774; (R1) 0.8796; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neural and further decline is expected with 0.8838 resistance intact. Break of 0.8737 temporary low will target 0.8670 support first. It’s now in the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9499. Break of 0.8670 support would target 161.8% projection of 0.9291 to 0.8861 from 0.9229 at 0.8533. On the upside, though, break of 0.8838 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).