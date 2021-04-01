<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8495; (P) 0.8517; (R1) 0.8530; More…

As long as 0.8644 resistance holds, further decline is expected in EUR/GBP. Current fall is part of the pattern for 0.9499 and would target 0.8276 key support level. We’d look for bottoming signal as it approaches this support. Nevertheless, break of 0.8644 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. However, firm break of 0.8276 support will suggest that rise from 0.6935 has completed and turn medium term outlook bearish.