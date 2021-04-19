<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8636; (P) 0.8677; (R1) 0.8699; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8638 minor support suggests that rebound from 0.8470 has completed at 0.8718 already. The failure to sustain above 55 day EMA also keeps near term outlook bearish. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.8470 low first. on the upside, above 0.8718 will resume the rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.9291 to 0.8470 at 0.8784.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. However, firm break of 0.8276 support will suggest that rise from 0.6935 has completed and turn medium term outlook bearish.