Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8502; (P) 0.8511; (R1) 0.8522; More…

EUR/GBP’s downside momentum diminished as seen in 4 hour MACD. But further decline is still in favor as long as 0.8555 resistance holds. Choppy corrective fall from 0.8718 is still in progress and could target a retest on 0.8470 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.8555 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8668 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. However, firm break of 0.8276 support will suggest that rise from 0.6935 has completed and turn medium term outlook bearish.