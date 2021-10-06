<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8494; (P) 0.8520; (R1) 0.8536; More…

Focus is now on 0.8499 support in EUR/GBP. Sustained break there will argue that corrective rebound from 0.8488 has completed with three waves up to 0.8656. Also, near term bullishness is kept by rejection from 0.8668 resistance. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 0.8488 in this case. Break will resume larger down trend from 0.9499.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.