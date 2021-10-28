<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8407; (P) 0.8421; (R1) 0.8440; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current recovery. But further fall is expected as long as 0.8467 resistance holds. Break of 0.8401 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 towards 0.8276 key long term support next. On the upside, break of 0.8467 minor resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound back to 55 day EMA (now at 0.8513).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8656 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8656 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.