Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8436; (P) 0.8456; (R1) 0.8489; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral first. Firm break of 0.8467 resistance will indicate short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside for rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 0.8510) and possibly above. On the downside, break of 0.8401 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 towards 0.8276 key long term support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8656 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8656 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.