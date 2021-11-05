<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8493; (P) 0.8529; (R1) 0.8595; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside at this point. Rebound from 0.8401 would target a test on 0.8656 resistance. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, on the downside, break of 0.8459 minor support will bring retest of 0.8401 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8656 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8656 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.