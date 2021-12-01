<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8486; (P) 0.8512; (R1) 0.8551; More…

No change in EUR/GBP’s outlook as rise form 0.8379 is in progress for 0.8593 resistance. Sustained break there will be the first sign of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8656 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.8444 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8379 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8593 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. We’d look for bottoming signal around there to bring reversal. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.8593 will now be an early sign of medium term bottoming. However, sustained break of 0.8276 will be a sign of long term bearish reversal.