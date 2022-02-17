<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8358; (P) 0.8380; (R1) 0.8396; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 0.8344 minor support will bring retest of 0.8282 low. . Sustained break of 0.8276 key long term support will carry larger bearish implication. On the upside, above 0.8411 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8476 resistance. Break there will resume the rebound from 0.8282.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen a corrective pattern that should be contained by 0.8276 long term support (2019 low). Bullish convergence condition in daily MACD and break of 55 day EMA raises the chance that it might be completed. Sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8282 at 0.8747 will affirm this bullish case. However, sustained break of 0.8276 will argue that the long term trend has reversed.