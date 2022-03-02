<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8320; (P) 0.8344; (R1) 0.8372; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/GBP and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, above 0.8405 will target 0.8476 resistance first. Break there will resume the rebound from 0.8282 to 0.8598 key resistance level. On the downside, though, break of 0.8304 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8282 low again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen a corrective pattern that should be contained by 0.8276 long term support (2019 low). Sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8282 at 0.8747 will affirm this bullish case. However, sustained break of 0.8276 will argue that the long term trend has reversed. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917.