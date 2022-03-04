<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8277; (P) 0.8288; (R1) 0.8302; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside. Sustained break of 0.8276 long term support will carry larger bearish implications. Next near term target is 100% projection of 0.8476 to 0.8304 from 0.8405 at 0.8233 and then 161.8% projection at 0.8127. On the upside, break of 0.8405 is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, focus is now on 0.8276 long term support (2019 low). Sustained break there will argue that the long term trend has reversed. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917. Nevertheless, break of 0.8476 resistance will indicate medium term bottoming, after drawing support from 0.8276, and bring stronger rally.