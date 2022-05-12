<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8542; (P) 0.8568; (R1) 0.8611; More…

EUR/GBP’s rally resumed after brief consolidation and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to 0.8697 medium term fibonacci level next. On the downside, break of 0.8514 support is needed to signal short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom could be in place at 0.8201, on bullish convergence condition in daily and weekly MACD. Rise from there could either be a correction to the down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high), or a medium term up trend itself. In either case, further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 0.9003.