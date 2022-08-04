Thu, Aug 04, 2022 @ 10:58 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8351; (P) 0.8363; (R1) 0.8383; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the downside. Current fall from 0.8720 should target a retest on 0.8201 low. On the upside, above 0.8414 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again. But outlook will stays cautiously bearish as long as 0.8585 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Medium term term bearishness is maintained. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.

