Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8434; (P) 0.8463; (R1) 0.8481; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Fall from 0.8720 is still expected to resume as long as 0.8585 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8338 support will target a retest on 0.8201 low.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Medium term bearishness is maintained. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.