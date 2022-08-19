<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8431; (P) 0.8449; (R1) 0.8473; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 0.8491 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.8338. That would also argue that choppy decline from 0.8720 has completed. Bias will be back to the upside for 0.8585 resistance. On the downside, below 0.8386 should resume the fall from 0.8720 through 0.8338.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Medium term bearishness is maintained. Break of 0.8201 will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high). Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8697 will affirm the case that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend itself.