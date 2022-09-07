Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 12:08 GMT
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8569; (P) 0.8596; (R1) 0.8625; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8720 high will carry larger bullish implications. Next target is 100% projection of 0.8201 to 0.8720 from 0.8338 at 0.8857. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long a s0.8510 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, focus is back on 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will argue that rise from 0.8201 is a medium term up trend, rather than a correction. Next target is 61.8% retracement at 0.9003. Rejection by 0.8697 again will maintain medium term bearishness, for extending the down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high) at a later stage.

